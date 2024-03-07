Sugarcane farmers in Mandya dist face losses as drought grips region

Mandya: The sugarcane farmers of Mandya district, particularly in the command area , are experiencing significant losses as drought conditions persist and the KRS Reservoir fails to supply water to the distribution canals. With the scorching heat of the sun intensifying, the sugarcane crops are wilting away, posing a grave threat to agricultural livelihoods in the region.

Despite the passage of February and the onset of March, the absence of rainfall coupled with the lack of water in the canals has exacerbated the situation. Approximately 25,000 hectares of sugarcane, reliant on canal water, are on the verge of devastation, amounting to potential losses of around Rs 200 crores across the district.

The KRS Reservoir, with a current water level of 89 feet and 7.5 TMC of water available, is unable to meet the irrigation needs of the region. The diversion of water away from the Visvesvaraya canal further compounds the challenges faced by farmers, leaving their crops vulnerable to the harsh summer conditions.

Raghuram, Superintendent Engineer at Cauvery Irrigation Corporation, emphasized the criticality of rainfall for both agricultural and urban water needs.

He underscored the prioritization of drinking water supply and expressed hope for replenishing the canals once rainfall occurs.

In response to the crisis, agricultural authorities have announced measures to support affected farmers. A subsidy scheme offering 25% subsidy for installing motor, pump, and cable for tube wells, coupled with incentives for adopting solar power, aims to mitigate losses and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Ashok, Joint Director of Agriculture, urged farmers to take advantage of these initiatives to safeguard their livelihoods.

As the agricultural community grapples with the challenges posed by drought, concerted efforts and support from both government agencies and farmers themselves are crucial to navigate through this crisis and ensure the resilience of the farming sector in Mandya district.