Sumalatha's Political Future Hangs in the Balance as Lok Sabha Elections Loom in Mandya

Mandya: As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, Mandya Lok Sabha constituency becomes a focal point of political interest. Speculation surrounds the allocation of the Mandya ticket, with indications pointing towards the JDS receiving the ticket in the BJP-JDS alliance. Amidst this uncertainty, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh finds herself in a dilemma, as there are doubts about her candidacy with the BJP in the upcoming elections.

In response to the uncertainty, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is anticipated to meet BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra in the coming days to discuss her political future. Sumalatha, who had expressed support for the BJP after becoming an MP, is reportedly upset with the party for not securing a ticket for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. The alliance between BJP and JDS has already determined that the Mandya constituency ticket will go to JDS. However, during the meeting with Vijayendra, Sumalatha is expected to make a case for securing the BJP ticket for Mandya. Negotiations and discussions are likely to take place regarding Sumalatha's role and alignment with the BJP.

Faced with the prospect of not securing a BJP ticket, Sumalatha is contemplating running as a non-party candidate. Meanwhile, the Congress High Command is devising a strategy to attract Sumalatha into its fold. With the Congress struggling to find a suitable candidate for the Mandya constituency, there are plans to field Sumalatha as a Congress candidate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly expressed favor towards Sumalatha's candidacy. The calculations suggest that securing victory might be easier if Sumalatha contests under the Congress banner rather than as an independent candidate.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team are showing a willingness to bring Sumalatha into the Congress fold, considering her candidacy a priority for winning the Mandya constituency. This move aims to showcase Congress strength against the BJP-JDS alliance. However, local opposition to Sumalatha's inclusion in the Congress is evident.

As the political dynamics unfold, Sumalatha Ambareesh is biding her time, waiting for the opportune moment to make her decision. The delicate balance between Sumalatha's indispensability for Congress and Congress's indispensability for Sumalatha adds complexity to the negotiations. CM Siddaramaiah is set to engage in talks with Sumalatha, aiming to find a mutually beneficial solution amidst the intricate web of political considerations. The discussions between Sumalatha and BJP State President Vijayendra and potential talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are crucial in shaping Sumalatha's political trajectory in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.