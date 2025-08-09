Summit 2025 unites visionaries, sparks dialogue on future of business and urban policy

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) hosted the 3rd edition of its Leadership Summit 2025 on Thursday, bringing together over 150 top industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for a day of dialogue, strategy, and shared leadership insights.

Held at Hotel Holiday Inn, the summit served as a curtain raiser for BCIC’s year-round leadership forums. The day featured keynote addresses from a diverse group of influential speakers representing sectors such as agritech, urban planning, digital innovation, sustainability, and hospitality.

Addressing the gathering, BCIC President Prashant Gokhale said the summit was “designed to facilitate experience sharing, strategic networking, and

leadership inspiration” among C-suite professionals. The event, he added, plays a key role in setting the tone for continuous learning and engagement throughout the year.

Among the most pressing issues discussed was Bengaluru’s infrastructure crisis. Urban policy expert V Ravichander, Chairman of Business Feedback Insights, made a strong pitch

for behavioral change at the top: “Only when 70% of city commuters—including C-suite leaders—shift to public transport can we hope to decongest

Bengaluru. Right now, it’s only 45%.”

Other speakers included Suborno Bose (IIHM), Gopal B. Hosur (Retd. IPS), Srikanth Iyer (HomeLane), Ravindra K. Agrawal (Kisankraft), and Maya Chandra (Mayafilms), each offering a blend of personal leadership journeys and sector-specific insights.

The event underscored BCIC’s continued commitment to nurturing transformative leadership and driving meaningful industry dialogue across Karnataka and beyond.