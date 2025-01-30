Surathkal and Mulki Railway Stations Set for Major Upgrades Worth ₹3.43 Crore

Surathkal:: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has initiated a significant upgrade of two key railway stations—Surathkal and Mulki—located between Udupi and Mangaluru. The renovation project, costing ₹3.43 crore, will involve platform relaying and canopy reconstruction, with additional improvements to passenger amenities.

The foundation stone for the project was laid today by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta, during a simple ceremony. Capt. Chowta urged KRCL engineers and contractors to complete the upgrades before the onset of monsoons, setting a deadline of three months.

“These two stations play a vital role in the development of the Konkan coast, as they connect two prominent cities renowned for healthcare, education, commerce, tourism, and industry. Besides platform and canopy enhancements, Mulki station will also see the approach road being metalled,” Capt. Chowta stated.