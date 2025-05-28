Surf's up in Mangalore as Indian Open of Surfing returns for its sixth edition

Mangalore: Taneerbavi Beach in coastal Karnataka is set to come alive with waves and action as the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS) returns for its sixth edition from May 30 to June 1. Recognised as one of India’s premier national-level surfing competitions, the event forms part of the Surfing Federation of India’s National Surfing Championship series.

Organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and hosted by the Mantra Surf Club, this year’s IOS comes at a time when Indian surfing is riding a new wave of recognition—having secured two quotas for the 2026 Asian Games for the first time last year.

Top national surfers across four categories—Men’s Open, Women’s Open, and U-16 Groms (Boys and Girls)—will vie not only for titles but also for valuable ranking points as they look to qualify for the Asian Surfing Championship later this year, the gateway to the continental games.

“This edition is expected to be more competitive than ever,” said Arun Vasu, President of the SFI. “With Asian Games qualification now a tangible target, the stakes are higher and the athletes are hungrier.”

Surfers such as Kishore Kumar, Kamali P, Harish Muthu, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani—many of whom contributed to India’s 5th place ranking in Asia last year—are likely to draw considerable attention.

Ahead of the main event, a Grom Search will be held at Panambur Beach to scout young surfers from Karnataka’s coastal communities. The initiative, led by the Surfing Swami Foundation in partnership with local surf schools, aims to provide early-stage coaching and mentorship to emerging talent.

With growing government and corporate support and a rising presence on the international stage, surfing in India appears to be gathering fresh momentum, and the Indian Open of Surfing is set to be its latest showcase.