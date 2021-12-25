Survey on converting Lambani Thandas into revenue villages soon

Belagavi: Survey is on in two districts to convert Lambani Thandas (hamlets) into revenue villages. The survey work would be started soon in other districts too, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

The Chief Minister in his address after distributing subsidy cheques to 18 Farmers Produce Organisations in Suvarna Soudha, said survey work in other districts would be taken up immediately after completing the recruitment of surveyors. It would be completed within a time frame.

The Thanda Development Corporation has taken a major initiative for development of Banjara community by setting up Banjara Farmers Produce Organisations, Bommai said and suggested setting up these FPSs in all the taluks which have sizeable Banjara population.

Meanwhile, Even as the Kittur Development Authority has drawn up a plan to build a replica of Kittur Palace, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed the Authority to get the Public Works Department to prepare a Detailed Project Report, estimates, blue print and submit it for approval.

Bommai who witnessed a presentation on the project by the Authority at Suvarna Soudha also instructed the officials to preserve the remains of the palace at Kittur Fort premises.

"The proposed Palace should reflect the history of Kittur province, Chennamma's brave fight, local culture and life," Bommai instructed the officials.