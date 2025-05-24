Survey reveals growing discontent with govt, BJP ascends

Bengaluru: A state-wide survey conducted by People’s Pulse and Codemo Technologies across 10,481 respondents highlights growing dissatisfaction with the state government, two years into its term. Inflation, delays in welfare scheme implementation, and partial loan waivers have contributed to rising anti-incumbency.

If elections were held today, the BJP would secure 136–159 seats with 51 per cent vote share, while Congress would fall to 62–82 seats with 40.3 per cent. JD(S) is projected to win 3–6 seats. Support for the BJP grew further after national security developments like Operation Sindoor.

Despite this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains the most popular leader (29.2 per cent), ahead of his deputy D.K. Shivakumar (10.7 per cent). Congress's internal factionalism and corruption allegations have weakened its standing, even as its five welfare guarantees reach wide awareness (97 per cent). However, only the Gruha Lakshmi scheme enjoys strong public support (45.4 per cent).

The caste census has drawn mixed reactions—endorsed by some backward communities but distrusted by dominant groups like Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Nationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the preferred leader (59.1 per cent), with notable support even among Congress voters (37 per cent). Although 48 per cent rate the Congress government better than the previous BJP administration, the survey reveals a growing shift toward the BJP across caste, age, and geographic lines, challenging Congress’s 2023 mandate.

What people say…

"We want jobs, innovation, and liveable cities. What we’re getting is broken roads, flooding, and political blame games. Many young people like me believed Congress would bring better governance, but we’re seeing slow or no change in core areas. If this continues, youth like me will vote for a party that talks less and delivers more. We’re tired of promises — we need performance”

Manjunatha T, 26, Nurse

"Every time it rains, our roads turn into rivers and commutes become nightmares. We hear about big schemes and record budgets, but we just want basic things to work — clean streets, working drainage, and safe roads. It feels like politicians remember us only during elections. We need less drama and more delivery,"

Ravi Kumar, 45, auto driver, Vijayanagar

"We are thankful for the free bus travel and Gruha Lakshmi scheme. It helps my wife and daughters a lot. But farming costs are rising, and market prices are not fair. No matter who is in power, our struggle remains. They should focus more on helping us sell our crops properly,

Thimmana, 51, farmer, Ballari district

"I graduated last year and am still looking for a stable job. There are job fairs and announcements, but not enough follow-through. Many of us are ready to work, but the opportunities don’t match our skills. We want to stay in Karnataka, but sometimes it feels like we have to leave to grow,"

Rajesh, 23, B Com graduate, Hubballi.