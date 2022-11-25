‘Sweat Fest’ aims to plug the gap for women dropouts in sports

Bengaluru: 'Sisters In Sweat', a community exclusively for women, by women, stitched together by sport and wellness, is hosting 'Sweat Fest', an event to bring women together through movement while keeping it fun and accessible. The event will be held on November 27.

Sweat Fest has been conceptualised by Swetha Subbiah and Tanvie Hans, founders of Sisters In Sweat, an organization aimed at plugging the gaping hole of women dropping out of sport, especially after school/college due to a myriad of reasons. It all began unwittingly in 2017, in Bangalore, India. What was assumed would be a one-off session for a handful of friends, turned out to be a 17 women strong, super-successful morning of football! So much so, that the women requested the founders to do it every week, and thus began the "Sisterhood". The landscape of organized recreational sport in India is virtually non-existent and their presence in this space is to ensure that women have a platform to participate in and enjoy playing a sport with a community of like-minded individuals.

While sport in most instances excludes the vast majority that aren't naturally gifted with athletic prowess or the means to support their passion, Sisters in Sweat has sought to be inclusive of all regardless of athletic ability, age, socio-economic status, etc. Their mission is to 'level the playing field.'

Sweat Fest will bring 3 different workout formats- Yoga, Piloxing and dance. The event offers a fun-filled Sunday morning with food, music and brands selling goodies at the wellness market. Each workout will be 30-40 minutes and it will take place one after the other. Commenting on the event, Tanvie Hans, Co-Founder, Sisters In Sweat, said, "Sweat Fest is curated to be challenging enough so you're covered in sweat (as the name suggests), yet so fun that you keep wanting to go till the end! That, along with the stalls, and an excitable group of women alongside you, makes for really great energy."

"The Sweat Fest is a beautiful celebration of Fitness and Sisterhood. It captures the essence of what Sisters in Sweat truly is- which is a community of women who come together to get fit and have a great time doing it together" added Swetha Subbiah, Co-Founder, Sisters In Sweat.