Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Swimming pool for elephants in Mysuru

Swimming pool for elephants in Mysuru
x

Swimming pool for elephants in Mysuru 

Highlights

The forest department has constructed a swimming pool in Koorgalli rehabilitation centre for elephants.

Mysuru: The forest department has constructed a swimming pool in Koorgalli rehabilitation centre for elephants. The Zoo authorities in Koorgalli provide shelter to aged and rescued animals. This rehabilitation centre is a large one and treats aged and injured leopard, tiger and other animals.

Forest officials said that water gives relief to aged elephants suffering from arthritis. On an experimental basis the zoo authority has constructed a swimming pool and it's perhaps the first such one in country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X