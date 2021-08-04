Swimming pool for elephants in Mysuru
Highlights
The forest department has constructed a swimming pool in Koorgalli rehabilitation centre for elephants.
Mysuru: The forest department has constructed a swimming pool in Koorgalli rehabilitation centre for elephants. The Zoo authorities in Koorgalli provide shelter to aged and rescued animals. This rehabilitation centre is a large one and treats aged and injured leopard, tiger and other animals.
Forest officials said that water gives relief to aged elephants suffering from arthritis. On an experimental basis the zoo authority has constructed a swimming pool and it's perhaps the first such one in country.
