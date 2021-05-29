Tahsildar seizes 3 ambulances as donor has his photos painted on them

Mandya: The tahsildar of Pandavapura taluk seized three ambulances provided by a donor to ferry Covid patients to hospital. The reason: The donor has his photos painted on the ambulance vehicles. A social activist, B. Revanna, donated three ambulances to the administration to ferry Covid patients. He also appointed drivers for the ambulances.

The ambulances proved a boon for the people as the district is facing shortage of ambulances and poor find it beyond their means to hire private ambulances.

To everybody's surprise, on Saturday, tahsildar Pramod Patil seized all the three ambulances saying they had photos of the donor. Speaking to The Hans India, Revanna alleged that the tahsildar acted on the instructions of Melukote legislator Puttaraju. He

alleged that Puttaraju instigated the tahsildar out of political grudge. He said his aim is to serve the society and he has no political ambitions. "If the MLA has public spirit, he should also donated more ambulances than I did. When in other districts authorities are allowing donors to have their photos painted on ambulances, why this objection to me? Is Mandya not in Karnataka?" he questioned.

When contacted, tahsildar Pramod Patil said that he was verifying the documents of the ambulance and sent a report to the deputy commissioner on the latter's instruction. He said he was waiting for orders from the DC to release the ambulances.