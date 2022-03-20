Tamil Nadu BJP chief writes to Chennai High Court CJ on threats to Karnataka judges

Bengaluru: In the wake of the Chief Justice of Karnataka and two judges of High Court getting threats from a Muslim radical group Tauheed Jamath, Tamil Nadu BJP chief S. Annamalai, who was formerly a police official of the rank of Superintendent of Police in Karnataka, has written to Chief Justice of Tamil Nadu Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, appraising him of the situation.

Annamalai stated in his letter which is accessed by Hans News Service, that "On 5th February 2022, the Karnataka government issued an order which suggested that wearing hijabs can be restricted in government colleges where uniforms are prescribed — and ruled that "prescription of a school uniform" is a "reasonable restriction" that is "Constitutionally permissible".

Annamalai further stated that, "This order from Karnataka government was issued after unrest was engineered by a few anti-social elements. Post the Karnataka government's order, the petitioners, in this case, moved the Karnataka High Court demanding quashing of the order and allow them to wear hijab in the classrooms". Taking this judgement way too personally and misreading the need for uniformity in schools, some fringe elements in Tamil Nadu had organised protests against the verdict.

The letter further stated "It did not end just with these slogans. One of the speakers in this protest went overboard and gave an example of how a High Court judge in the State of Jharkhand was killed and later 2 men surrendered for the crime". He said something similar will happen to the judges who gave the verdict for uniformity in schools and the ban on hijab.

"Ever since this issue surfaced in Karnataka, some self-proclaimed radical elements and a few political commentators from Tamil Nadu made scathing remarks against the order of Karnataka and later against the HC verdict."

Annamalai recalled that recently several such attacks have been made by the same set of people on the verdicts delivered by the Honourable High Court of Madras.