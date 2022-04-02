‘Tarantula’ at Bengaluru Wonderla adds excitement of visitors

Bengaluru: The amusement park Wonderla on Friday announced the launch of a new high-thrill ride 'Tarantula' at its Bangalore Park that will excite people who love to experience an adrenaline rush.

The ride was flagged off by popular actor and director Darling Krishna in the presence of Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidaysband Rudresh HS, Branch Head, Wonderla Bangalore Park.

Addressing the gathering, Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, "We take great pride in announcing the launch of new high thrill ride – 'Tarantula. At Wonderla, it has been our priority to give our patrons diverse range of experiences with delightful memories to take back.

He also added that "with a total of 62 rides which is a combination of High thrill, Water, Land and kids rides, Wonderla is all set to celebrate the spirit of Summerla fest from 9th April to 31st May with a host of programs that include Live shows, sumptuous food fest, DJ, fun games and much more thrills. We welcome everyone to enjoy the excitement of summer at Wonderla with family and friends".

Speaking at the occasion, Darling Krishna said, "It is a great honor for me to unveil Tarantula today. Wonderla feels like a paradise for people looking to have a fun day out. I am sure people are going to experience a whole new level of thrill in this new ride."

Tarantula

It's a high thrill ride with an ultra-thrilling experience to the riders – its feels like you are caught by a Tarantula. Ride is fully controlled by PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) and safety shoulder locks with safety belts are provided to ensure safe ride. It has a capacity of 32 pax and is made in Italy.