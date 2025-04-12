Tech issues halt acceptance of mobility card by Namma Metro: BMRCL

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to temporarily stop issuing NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) cards until the technical issues are resolved.

Namma Metro has decided to temporarily stop this service in the wake of problems with this card while recharging the card and at the metro gates. BMRCL has clarified that this problem is being faced after the Reserve Bank of India changed its technology.

Namma Metro officials said that this service has been withdrawn in the wake of passengers being troubled by this problem and everything is expected to be fine by April 15.Passengers who were affected by this card are being given a new Metro card and the money in it is being transferred to the new card. Officials said that more than 27 thousand passengers have violated Namma Metro rules in the last six months.

“We are aware of the inconvenience faced by passengers. For this, Namma metro cards are being distributed free of cost at the counter. Passengers can transfer the money in that card to a new card,” said Namma metro officials.

Compared to those using tokens, QR codes or smart cards, the number of people using NCMC cards is less. However, on an average, more than one thousand passengers report the problem with this card at the Metro help desk. Efforts are being made to fix the technical issue by April 15. NCMC card services will resume immediately after the issue is resolved. Namma metro has requested passengers to cooperate till then.

All passengers should follow Namma metro rules. This rule has been implemented for the safe travel of passengers. BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) officials have warned that if this is violated, a fine will be imposed.

National Common Mobility Card is a card issued under the One Nation, One Card scheme of the Government of India. It can also be used as a RuPay debit or prepaid card.

It can be used for public services including government buses, metro, trains and can also be used for tolls, shopping, and recharges. This card is issued by many nationalized banks including State Bank.