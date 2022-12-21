Techie complains to Police Commissioner on chicken clucking

Bengaluru: An incident has come to light where a techie complained to the city police commissioner through e-mail and Twitter against a farmer that he was unable to sleep due to the clucking of chickens.

A techie from north India living in an apartment on the 8th floor of JP Nagar lodged a complaint. 'Chickens and ducks are raised in the farm near our apartment. They keep on making noise (clucking) and causing us trouble'. In the complaint, it was explained that the 2-year-old child and the family were having trouble sleeping.

The tweet to Bangalore City Police Commissioner stated that this house owner is running chicken n duck farm right in our neighborhood (JP Nagar 8th phase next to Arya Hamsa Grande Apartment) and causing disturbance day and night due to crooning of roosters. Our 2- month old toddler is not able to sleep due to this. When I approached him he said I will keep them and I can go do what I want, including complain to police. Please help as this is really disturbing."

Later, the Talaghattapura station police called the techie and the farmer and interrogated them. Then the farmer said, "I have been rearing chickens for almost years. What is wrong with this? If the chickens cluck, what should I do about it?

The techie also shared his issues. Later, the police sent a warning to both of them. No cases have been registered in this regard. The police said that an inquiry was conducted based on the complaint and settled.