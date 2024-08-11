Live
- Bookshelf
- Sacrifice, bravery, and valor of martyrs: An inspiration for today’s youth
- Tamil Nadu CM Urges Swift Action On Sri Lankan Arrest Of 35 Indian Fishermen
- Air India Passenger Arrested At Cochin Airport For 'Bomb' Comment During Security Check
- Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao calls on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Civil Volunteer Arrested Amid Rising Tensions In Medical Community
- Mega Prince Varun Tej's Pan India Debut 'Matka' Unveils First Look Poster
- AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Escapes Accident in Eluru District
- TG Launches stopped on account of flood
- Passive smoking poses severe risks to children’s health, experts warn
Just In
Technical study on landslide-prone areas in Mangaluru soon
District to develop landslide prevention plan
Mangaluru: To address the growing concern of landslides in Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has mandated a technical assessment of vulnerable areas across the district’s taluks. From August 16 to 21, teams of geologists and engineers will carry out this study to formulate a comprehensive action plan aimed at landslide prevention. During a recent meeting at the DC’s office, officials from various departments, along with committee members, discussed the development of this action plan.
The discussions were aligned with guidelines provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Delhi.
A key directive was for officials to upload geo-tagged images of already excavated hillsides, along with details of the houses and populations in these regions, to a web portal by August 15. This step is intended to facilitate better monitoring and data collection. The meeting also included consultations with scientists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) in Bengaluru.
The focus was on understanding the technical aspects of landslide prevention and designing appropriate structures to mitigate risks.
NIRM’s director emphasised the importance of taking both immediate and long-term measures in areas identified as high-risk to ensure the safety of the affected communities.