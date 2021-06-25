Teenager loses arm after being injected with poison at birthday party

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy here lost his forearm after he was allegedly injected with a poisonous substance by his friend at a birthday party. According to a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, the host of the party allegedly dissolved unidentified tablets in water and injected the solution into her son's forearm.



The mother claimed her son, a Class 10 dropout, had attended the party of a volleyball coach in Chamarajpet on May 31, when the incident occurred.

"My son was invited to the birthday party of the coach and he went to his house in Chamarajpet at around 9 pm and returned at 11 pm. About four days later, his right elbow became swollen. We took him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the city where the doctors said the arm would have to be amputated to remove the poisonous substance," the complaint said. Meanwhile, the police have requested doctors to submit a report on the poisonous substance found in the boy's body. They will approach a court after the report is submitted, seeking permission to question the accused regarding the case. An FIR has been registered under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code based on the mother's complaint.

The suspect is lodged in Bengaluru central prison in connection with a vehicle theft case.