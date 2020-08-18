Temples, bridges submerged in North Karnataka floods

Belagavi: The continuous rainfall across the Western Ghats surrounding Karnataka's borders with Maharashtra and Goa and areas along the Krishna and Malaprabha rivers in North Karnataka in the last two days witnessing flood like situation .

More than two lakh cusecs of water have been discharged from the Alamatti and Narayanapura dams, and more than 50 villages in Khanapur of Belagavi district have been cut off. Several streets, bridges more than 20 and residential localities, temples were submerged in Saudatti, Ramdurg, Khanapur and Gokak disrupting normal life.

Low-lying bridges across the Krishna River were submerged in Chikkodi taluk by cutting routes to various parts.

Meanwhile, there are reports of flooding in Gadag district and residents of more than 20 villages in Rona taluk have also been sent to safer places. Over 50 villages in the Bhimagada and Kanakumbi forests have been marooned. The Sheelahalli Bridge in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district has been submerged, while the bridge at Huvinahadagali of Devadurga taluk is on the verge of being submerged.

"More than 20 villages in Nargund and Rona taluk of Gadag district are cut off and residents have been evacuated. Rainfall has decreased in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, but heavy rain continues in Uttara Kannada. Heavy rains continued till 2 pm in Bhatkal, and traffic was disrupted on the national highway for about 2 hours." a senior government official said.

Officials from Karnataka and Maharashtra had a virtual meeting and decided to keep the levels of Almatti dam, Koyna dam, Hidkal dam and all other major reservoirs in check to avoid floods and damages. The level of Almatti dam is merely 1 metre short of its maximum 519.60 metres.

Heavy rainfall still continues in Tirthahalli of Shivammoga district, while Davanagere, Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Koppal and Bellary districts experienced moderate rainfall. Rain and flood like situation persists in parts of Raichur and Yadgir districts too.

According to the met department forecast for the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south Interior Karnataka, and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over north Karnataka.

At least 12 districts have been affected by floods and rains since August 1, in which 19 people have lost their lives so far, while two are missing. A total of 108 relief camps have been opened across these 12 districts so far, where 324 people are taking shelter.