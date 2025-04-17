Tender values inflated by 300% during BJP regime

Bengaluru: In a major development that could have far-reaching political implications, parts of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission report have been leaked shortly after the Karnataka cabinet decided to initiate a probe into the alleged 40% commission scam during the previous BJP government. The leaked portions of the report make serious allegations, indicating that in the final year of the BJP’s tenure, tenders issued in five key government departments saw an unprecedented 300% hike in value, raising suspicions of widespread administrative misuse.

According to the leaked content, the departments under scrutiny include Public Works, Water Resources, Urban Development, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, and Minor Irrigation. The commission has found major deficiencies and anomalies in the execution and financial aspects of projects in these departments.

It has flagged several cases where tender amounts were inflated drastically — in some instances by up to 300% — without clear justification. Justice Nagamohan Das, who led the investigation, has recommended that the government take disciplinary action against the officials responsible and seek detailed explanations for the irregularities.

The report, which spans over 2,000 pages, was recently submitted to the government and became the basis for last week’s cabinet decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam. Although the commission stated that it did not obtain sufficient documentary evidence to conclusively establish that a 40% commission was demanded in every contract — as alleged by the contractors’ association — it noted that the unusual spike in tender values over a short period pointed to severe misuse of administrative machinery.

This leak comes at a politically charged moment, with the BJP now accusing the current Congress-led state government of running a “60% commission” regime. The findings from the Nagamohan Das Commission have thus added fuel to the ongoing war of words between the two major political parties, giving the Congress government a potent tool to hit back. The report’s findings could spell potential legal and political trouble for several key BJP leaders who held ministerial portfolios during the time of the alleged irregularities. These include K.S. Eshwarappa, who served as the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Govind Karjol and C.C. Patil, who oversaw Water Resources and Public Works, J.C. Madhuswamy, who handled the Minor Irrigation portfolio, and Byrathi Basavaraj, who served as Urban Development Minister. Government sources suggest that these former ministers may be brought under the ambit of the SIT investigation.

The commission has also identified seven major lapses in the implementation of public works. It found that 8% of works were undertaken without obtaining necessary administrative approval. In 14% of the cases, the tendering process was violated, while 10% of the projects were found to be of substandard quality.

About 13% of the work bills contained discrepancies in statutory deductions. The report further states that in 17% of cases, the mandatory security deposit was not released within the stipulated time frame. Most notably, in 23% of the projects, the payments did not follow proper seniority or adhere to accounting norms.

With these revelations coming to light, the pressure on the state government to act decisively has increased. The SIT investigation is now expected to delve deeper into the roles played by both officials and former ministers, potentially reshaping Karnataka’s political landscape in the days to come.