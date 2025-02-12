Live
Just In
Terrifying Human Sacrifice Linked to Hidden Treasure, Astrologer and Accomplice Arrested
A shocking development has surfaced in Challakere taluk, where two individuals have been arrested in connection with a suspected case of human sacrifice.
Chitradurga: A shocking development has surfaced in Challakere taluk, where two individuals have been arrested in connection with a suspected case of human sacrifice. The incident, which has left the local community in fear, took place at J J Colony in Parashurampura. Authorities believe the motive behind the crime was the pursuit of a hidden treasure.
The victim, 52-year-old Prabhakar, a labourer from Parashurampura, was allegedly killed on February 9 as part of the occult practices involved in the search for treasure. Police investigations led to the arrest of Ramakrishna, an astrologer from Kotagudda village in Tumakuru district, and Ananda Reddy, a resident of Kundurpi village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Both were charged with involvement in the gruesome act.
Police sources suggest that prior to Prabhakar's murder, another man was reportedly killed in connection with the same treasure hunt. Ananda Reddy has allegedly confessed that five people were required to be sacrificed to uncover the hidden wealth. Ramakrishna, the astrologer, suggested that these sacrifices be made in the western direction to ensure the success of the ritual. The authorities also discovered evidence pointing to occult practices being carried out in the vicinity.
The information surrounding this case has instilled widespread fear in the local community. Residents of Parashurampura are reportedly now afraid to leave their homes.