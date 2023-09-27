The image of Malai Mahadeshwar Constituency will change in the next five years: CM's important announcement

Chamarajanagar: It is unhealthy to have a big wedding with debt. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called to stop getting married by taking loan for agriculture purpose.

CM Siddaramaiah was speaking at a mass simple wedding organized by the constituency development authority in the premises of the Shri Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy temple hall. "Lavish weddings are a huge burden for the poor and the middle class. You have to pay the debt for the rest of your life. Therefore, simple and mass marriages should take place more and more," he said.









He said, Mahadeshwara Hill is a sacred place with spiritual significance. It is a spiritual center for Shudras, Shramikas, poor people, all castes. This is why I have the utmost respect and devotion to this field. When I first became the Chief Minister, I created the Malai Mahadeshwar Development Authority. Now the revenue of the authority has also increased. He appreciated that as a result of the Shakti Yojana, devotees, especially women devotees, are coming in large numbers and having darshan of Malai Madeshwara.



The chief minister made an important announcement that the image of Malai Mahadeshwar Constituency will be changed in the next five years and instructed the officials of the authority to give more priority to drinking water and cleanliness.

In the divine presence of His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Shivratri Desikendra Mahaswamy, Pattada Guruswamy, Sri Sri Shantamallikarjuna Swami presided over the program. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy along with MLAs and leaders of the district were present.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is now Tapobhavan

The name of the Rashtrapati Bhavan at Malai Mahadeshwar Hill has been changed. Henceforth it is Tapobhavan. This is the power center where Madeshwara did penance. So we should call it Tapobhavana. He said that we have changed it to Tapobhavan as suggested by Sri Sri Shivratri Desikendra Maha Swami.