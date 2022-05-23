The power and significance of public art

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Museum Day, Dr Subhodh Kerkar, Founding Director, Museum of Goa, said that one of the most important functions of museums and public art is to create a pluralistic society, on Wednesday.

Addressing a panel discussion on 'The power of the museum and the impact of public art' organized by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) jointly with RMZ Foundation, he said that it is important that public places like malls, corporate premises, fish market, bus stands, and railway station should have public art. Schools should have a lot of art in its premises, he added. Dr Jayaram Poduval, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts and Head of the Department of Art History, M S University, Baroda said "While some people may understand and appreciate modern art, very few people understand traditional and Indian art and this is where our museums came into focus."

"The spirit of the Age is depicted through museums and museums talk to people," he adds while raising the question, how many school children go to museum. He also says that museums should have education officers who will actually invite schools and engage them in activities.

Contemporary artist L N Tallur explains that the museology is only 30 years old and that they don't have people to teach museology."Shifting a museum from one place to another requires planning, packing and taking 3 to 4 years to move a museum. Are we ready for the proposed move to shift the National Museum in Delhi to the North-South Block?" he asked.

Contemporary artist Arun Kumar H G pointed out the necessity of negotiating with the local community to engage them in reviving local arts like 'hase chitra'. "How they look at art is different,as they look for tangible results."

Prof. M J Kamalakshi, artist and a veteran of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, spoke about the traditional art of leather puppets and Ganjifa cards and its association with the Mysore royalty. Also present on the occasion were senior artist S G Vasudev, Director of NGMA, Bengaluru Nazneen Banu and Associate Vice President of RMZ Foundation Amrita Varma.