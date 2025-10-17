The Story of PBPartners and Its Mission to Empower India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 Towns

Bengaluru Beneath every statistic on India’s low insurance penetration lies a simple truth that people don’t buy what they don’t understand, and they don’t trust what feels distant. This trust gap has long been one of the biggest barriers to India’s financial inclusion journey. While urban India races ahead with digital-first platforms, millions in Tier 2, Tier 3, and smaller towns remain underinsured, hindered by financial illiteracy and a lack of trust and credible guidance.

PBPartners, the PoSP (Point of Sale Person) arm of PolicyBazaar, understood this gap and is rewriting this story by blending the precision of technology with the credibility of human agents on the ground.

Launched in 2021, PBPartners was founded on the principle that insurance should be both accessible and trustworthy. The platform empowers people across all sectors, including homemakers, shopkeepers, and small business owners, to become PoSPs, acting as local ambassadors for financial awareness. Today, about 75% of PBPartners’ business comes from Tier 2 and smaller cities. With a footprint spanning 19,500 pin codes, the network continues to expand into under-penetrated regions supported by local teams who onboard and train new agents.

According to Mr. Dhruv Sarin, Co-Founder, PBPartners, “Success in smaller towns comes from a careful balance of factors like vernacular communication, digital outreach, and trust built on the ground by local PoSPs.”

“Trust is the most important factor,” Sarin emphasizes. Even the best digital platform cannot replace the confidence customers have in a local agent who understands their needs. This human connection, an agent who knows the community, their concerns, and their goals, remains the driving force of PBPartners’ approach.