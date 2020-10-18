Theerthodbava held amid Covid restrictions

Kodagu: Cauvery theerthodbava (spring of water welled up) occurred at 7.04am at auspicious Tula lagna at Brahmakundike in Talacauvery, the birth place of river Cauvery in Kodagu on Saturday morning.



Owing to Covid pandemic situation, for the first time the devotees were barred from taking holy dip at Brahmakundike and also at Triveni Sangam (confluence of Kannike, Sujyothi and Cauvery) at Bagamandala. However they made arrangement to sprinkle the holy water on the devotees and they were permitted to take theertha in containers.

The river is the source of drinking water and irrigation for people of Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and others in the State and Tamil Nadu. Every year, lunch was distributed by beneficiaries of river Cauvery from Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu along with 'Kodagu ekikarana rainga' (Association), and people of Mandya distributed prasada. But this year distribution of both lunch and prasada to devotees was banned.

Covid test negative report was compulsory for devotees to visit Talacauvery on Saturday. And it will be compulsory for those who attend Cauvery Tulasankramana at Talacauvery till 17 November.

Kodagu district minister Mr V Somanna, Kodagu DC Ms Annies Kanmani Joy and over 200 others witnessed Cauvery Theerthodbava on Saturday morning. Minister Mr Somanna said "though the celebration has been simple, all the rituals and traditions were carried out intact", he said.

While atleast a lakh people visited Talacauvery on Theerthodbava day, over 1000 devotees visited Talacauvery the entire day on Saturday.