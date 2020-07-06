There will be no complete lockdown: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Regardless of the continuous growth in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, especially in the capital city, the government is not an idea to impose another complete lockdown. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the government's view to calm down citizens fear of another complete lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said, "The Chief Minister has clearly stated that there will be no lockdown. There is no need to worry about it. The government has not decided on another lockdown. Bengaluru's healthcare facilities are being scaled up and there is no need to worry."

While speaking about the worries about reverse migration increasing the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas, Bommai urged to Bengaluru's citizens not to return to their hometowns and to remain in the capital city. Home Minister also promised that systems have been put in place to streamline Covid-19 care.

Empty streets visible on Sunday

The Sunday lockdown was successful in Bengaluru, as maximum people stick to their houses following the government norms. Apart from a few incidents, everything went under the control of policemen. Shops were crowded with people on the evening of Saturday whereas the scene reversed on Sunday. There was a deserted look on the roads throughout the day. It was clear that people strictly followed the lockdown.

Speaking about Sunday lockdown, a Police official said, "Without the co-operation of the people, it wouldn't have been this effective. Complete closure of all non-essential activities helped, as people had no choice other than staying indoors." Most of the areas were barricaded. However, a few bikers in Basaveshwara Nagar and two girls in Vijayanagar who came out without a valid reason were warned by the police and their vehicles were seized.