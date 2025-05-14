Third global yoga and naturopathy meet to share inputs on latest advancements

Bengaluru: The Third International Yoga and Naturopathy Conference was officially inaugurated at SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences. This prestigious five-day event, scheduled to conclude on May 16, brings together eminent national and international speakers to share insights and advancements in yoga and naturopathy. The inaugural session also witnessed the formal release of several scholarly books on the subject.

Presiding over the event, Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala and President of SDME Society, highlighted the institution’s dedication to promoting holistic healing. “We now have three yoga and naturopathy hospitals, all founded on the principle that the body has an intrinsic ability to heal itself and align with nature.

Our alumni, now practicing worldwide, continue to advance the cause of natural healing,” he stated.

In his keynote address, Dr. Heggade further emphasized, “While modern medicine has undoubtedly progressed, naturopathy and Ayurveda teach us that the body possesses its own healing mechanisms.” The conference also recognized Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor of SVYASA, with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Dr. Heggade, in honor of his contributions to the field.

Speaking at the event,Dr. HR Nagendra, Chancellor of SVYASA University, remarked, “While contemporary medicine plays a crucial role in healthcare, we must also acknowledge the profound benefits of Ayurveda and naturopathy. Despite past claims that all diseases could be eradicated, this goal remains unfulfilled.”

Further contributing to the conference, Member of Parliament from Mangalore, Brijesh Chowta, unveiled the publication Compendium of Different Diseases, and commended SDM for pioneering yoga and naturopathy education in the region.

Additionally, Dr. Naveen KV, National President of INYJMA Bangalore, released the Dictionary of Naturopathy, affirming the effectiveness of naturopathy in disease management based on his extensive experience.

Recognizing SDM’s contributions to the field, Dr. NK Manjunath, Vice-Chancellor of SVYASA, expressed, “Our ancient Indian traditions of Ayurveda and naturopathy are gaining international recognition. The remarkable work led by Dr. Veerendra Heggade solidifies his position as a leading force in modern naturopathy.” The distinguished gathering also included Dr. Babu Joseph, Director of NIN Pune; Harshendra Kumar, Secretary of SDM Educational Institutions; Dr. Satheeshchandra; and Dr.Prashanth Shetty, Principal of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences. The conference is focussed on fostering meaningful discussions and further the global impact of yoga and naturopathy in healthcare.