This Sait family has contested in record-breaking 12 elections!

Bengaluru: Out of the 16 elections held so far from Narasimharaja constituency (NR Constituency), a single family has created a record in 12 elections.

This constituency has existed since the first general election. From 1952 to 1962 Mysore was called Uttara. From 1967 it was named Narasimharaja Kshetra. In 1957, A Muhammad Sait, a non-party candidate, was elected. He is the great uncle of former minister Late Azeez Sait. But in the 1962 elections, Mohammad Sait lost to PSP's BK Puttaiah.

Aziz Sait entered the arena during the 1967 elections. Aziz Sait was elected on SSP ticket in 1967, Congress in 1972, Indira Congress in 1977, Janata Party ticket in 1983. He did not contest the 1985 elections as he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Dharwad South constituency in 1984. In 1989, he won again as a Congress candidate.

In 1994, despite being a Congress candidate, Aziz Sait contested as a Congress-backed independent without submitting the 'B' form in time and lost to BJP's E Maruti Rao Pawar. In 1999, Aziz Sait was again elected on a Congress ticket. Due to Sait's death, his son Tanveer Sait was elected as the Congress candidate in the by-elections held in 2002.In the general elections of 2004 and 2008, he scored a hat-trick by being elected on the Congress ticket.