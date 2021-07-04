Those willing to accept Congress ideology can join party: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said all those individuals who are willing to accept the ideology of Congress can apply to join the party. "I'm not addressing just those 17 individuals here. The party will consider all applications and take a final decision in its best interest."

Shivakumar on Saturday stated that whoever respects the ideology of the Congress and is willing to join the party may apply to the committee, headed by Allam Veerabhadrappa.

He will see whose application is to be considered. "We will collect the opinion of our block, district Congress presidents, local party workers and then take final, appropriate decisions at the State level. "Each of us has different opinions. The party's decision is more important than individual opinions. No one amongst the 17 who left the party and became ministers has contacted the party so far. I'm not addressing just those 17 individuals. Anyone can apply," he said.

He accepted that cheating is a common phenomenon that happens in politics.

"We brought Pratap Gowda Patil from BJP. Hence, going to another political party and returning is common in politics. We will support the government in whatever it does to save the lives of people. We will not oppose any pro-people decision taken by the government. Give vaccines, give compensation to the people. This is our demand," the KPCC president added.