Thousands gather at temple

Dharmasthala: A remarkable congregation of nearly 5,000 devotees, accompanied by elected representatives, assembled at the Dharmasthala temple on Monday, reaffirming the site’s unique position as a centre of both spiritual devotion and social transformation.

Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, addressing the gathering, praised the community’s devotion and said the institution’s service activities—ranging from education to healthcare—derive their strength from the faith of the people. “With the blessings of the Divine, truth continues to prevail,” he said.

Devotees from across Dakshina Kannada district gathered at Annappa Swamy Hill before reciting the Shivapanchakshari hymn collectively in front of the temple, followed by special prayers in the sanctum.

The presence of prominent leaders such as MP Brijesh Chowta, former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLC K. Pratap Simha Nayak, and several MLAs highlighted the significance of the event.

Dharmasthala has recently expanded its outreach through rural healthcare projects, sustainable agriculture initiatives, and preparations for the Lakshadeepotsava festival. Its longstanding mass marriage programmes and educational reforms continue to earn national recognition.

However, the institution has also faced challenges. In recent weeks, social media campaigns have circulated baseless allegations, including claims of mass graves. Officials and community leaders have strongly rejected these, calling them attempts to malign a respected cultural and spiritual landmark.

The gathering reflected Dharmasthala’s enduring influence—where devotion, leadership, and social service converge to uphold its legacy as one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.