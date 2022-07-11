Three-day health check-up camp inaugurated

Mysuru: A three-day free speech and hearing check up camp was inaugurated on Monday in the city. The camp has been jointly organised under the auspices of Mysuru City Police in collaboration with the All India Institute of Speech & Hearing (AIISH).

Speaking after inaugurating the camp Mysore Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta said he was happy to see the facilities provided at the institution. He added that in the wild forests it is very difficult for animals to survive if they are maimed or injured. But, if the same happens to humans, there are facilities to help them survive and move on with life.

AIISH Director Dr M Pushpavathi said that the health camp was organised for the police who work 24 hours for the welfare of the people. She also said that the policemen are like ambassadors of the organisation. "If any child with speech and hearing impairment was brought to the institution, they will be given appropriate treatment." CAR DCP Shivaraju was also present on the occasion.