Three Die in Road Crash in Honnavar

Honnavar: (Uttara Kannada district): Three persons lost their lives in a tragic road accident early Tuesday morning when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with an oncoming bus. The incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. on the Vijayapura-Mangaluru route.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra Somaiah Gowda (34), Gaurish Naik (25), and Ramesh Naik (22).

According to the Honnavar Town Police, the victims were traveling from Manki to a location within the Honnavar town limits when the crash occurred. The bus, heading towards Mangaluru, was involved in the fatal collision.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.