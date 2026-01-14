Three held for communal abuse, attempt to murder

Kavoor police in Mangaluru have arrested three men for allegedly attacking a person after abusing him with communal slurs and attempting to kill him. According to the police, the incident took place around 6.05 pm on January 11 when the accused stopped the complainant, aggressively

questioned whether he was Hindu or Muslim, abused him by calling him a Bangladeshi, and

assaulted him with a wooden club.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on January 12 under Crime No. 03/2026 at Kavoor police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including attempt to murder, assault and abetment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ratheesh Das (32), Dhanush (24) and Sagar (24), residents of Kuloor village in Mangaluru taluk.

The arrests were made by a police team led by the Kavoor Police Inspector under the guidance of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru North Sub-Division. Police said investigations are continuing.