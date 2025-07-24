Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing

Chitradurga: In a tragic incident, three labourers were killed after they accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire near Kalaghatta village in Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir (30) and Farooq (30), both natives of Davanagere, and Srinivas (35) from Gyarehalli in Holalkere taluk. The incident occurred within the Chikkajajur police station limits.

According to police sources, Srinivas and the other workers were erecting an iron pole for fencing work in an agricultural field when the pole reportedly touched an overhead electric line. All three sustained severe electric shocks and collapsed on the spot.

Local villagers and other workers immediately rushed them to a private hospital in Davanagere for treatment. However, despite doctors’ efforts, all three succumbed to their injuries.

The sudden deaths have cast a pall of gloom over their families and the local community. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Authorities have urged farmers and contractors to exercise extreme caution when carrying out such work near live electrical lines, especially during fencing or borewell installation, to prevent such avoidable accidents in the future.