Three priests murdered in Mysuru

Mysuru: In a macabre incident, three priests have been brutally murdered, and money was looted from three temple money collection boxes (temple hundi) at Arkeshwara temple premises at Guththalu layout on the outskirts in Mandya East police station limits on Thursday night.



The police identified the temple priests as Ganesh (35), Prakash (36) and Anand (33). All three are related to each other

"The deceased's bodies were found inside the temple with their heads crushed with boulders. Prima facie, the motive behind the crime seems to be robbery as we found only a few coins left in the the money collection boxes," said an officer from Mandya East police station, where the case has been filed.

According to the police, the three priests usually sleep at the temple premises to guard the temple. A beat constable had reportedly interacted with them at around 12.30 am. And the incident is said to have occurred at around 1.30am. The incident came to light at around 5.30am when another priest saw the three priests in a pool of blood. The heads of the three priests were smashed with boulders. The unidentified criminals decamed with money from three 'hundi' boxes inside the temple. They left the empty boxes and some coins outside the temple and escaped.

Mandya SP Parashuram told The Hans India the motive seemed to be theft. IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the murder of three priests.

The CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and Mandya district minister Narayangowda too visited the family members of priests and consoled them.