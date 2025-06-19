Tiger and cub sighted in Hunsur

Residents of Nanjapura village in Hunsur taluk are on edge following multiple sightings of a tiger and its cub roaming near human settlements over the past two weeks.

The presence of the big cats has heightened fears, raising immediate calls for intervention from forest authorities to ensure community safety. The tiger’s movements were first noted around 15 days ago in Nanjapura and neighbouring Gowripura and Dharmapura villages. Forest department officials, after inspecting the site, verified the presence of pugmarks and issued advisories urging local farmers to exercise caution. Tensions escalated on Wednesday morning when CCTV footage captured a tiger vaulting over the compound wall of a residential school, leaving hostel students too frightened to venture outside. Villagers report that the tiger and its cub are likely sheltering in a dense forest patch nearby.

In one recent night-time encounter, the animals reportedly fled back into the woods after being startled by shouts from locals. The recurring sightings have disrupted daily life, with residents wary of moving freely in the area.