Tipsy bike rider has miraculous escape after hitting police van

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit a moving police vehicle on Wednesday night on Mysuru-Hunsur Road near Jaladarshini Guest House in the city.

The rider who was said to be talking on his cell phone was thrown 50 away while his two-wheeler got stuck under the CityArmed Reserve (CAR) police van. Miraculously, the bike rider escaped with minor injuries.

The bike was seized and towed to the V V Puram police station and a case registered against the tipsy rider.

