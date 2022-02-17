Tipsy bike rider has miraculous escape after hitting police van

Mysuru: A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit a moving police vehicle on Wednesday night on Mysuru-Hunsur Road near Jaladarshini Guest House in the city.



The rider who was said to be talking on his cell phone was thrown 50 away while his two-wheeler got stuck under the CityArmed Reserve (CAR) police van. Miraculously, the bike rider escaped with minor injuries.

The bike was seized and towed to the V V Puram police station and a case registered against the tipsy rider.