Tomato Theft Incidents Shake Karnataka's Agriculture Sector, Farmers Force Themselves to Guard Their Produce

Hassan: In separate incidents highlighting the challenges faced by farmers in Karnataka, miscreants have targeted tomato transporters and farmers, causing significant losses in the agricultural sector. These incidents come at a time when tomato prices have surged in the state due to various factors, including pest attacks triggered by a sudden rise in temperatures.

In a recent incident, a vehicle transporting tomatoes worth over Rs 3.5 lakh was stolen near Peenya in Bengaluru. The criminals allegedly trailed the tomato transport vehicle and engaged in a confrontation with the driver, accusing him of colliding with their car.

Demanding money from the driver, they coerced him to follow them. Subsequently, in a remote area, the assailants assaulted the driver and made off with the vehicle. The driver shared his account, stating that the incident occurred after a minor accident near the Goraguntepalya signal.

The farmers, who were transporting tomatoes from Challakere to Kolar market, were left stranded near Chikkajala as the miscreants fled with the stolen vehicle. A case has been registered at the RMC police station in Bengaluru, and the police are actively searching for the culprits.

In an incident that occurred last week, unidentified thieves targeted a tomato field in Goni Somanahalli village of Belur taluk in Hassan district. The farmer, Dharani, had left the field after completing his work, intending to transport the yield to the market later that week.

However, when he returned the next morning, he discovered that thieves had made off with tomatoes worth lakhs of rupees. Approximately 60 bags of tomatoes, valued at over Rs 1.5 lakh, had been stolen.

Distressed by the incident, Dharini lodged a complaint at the Halebeedu Police Station. Authorities were investigating the incident and had checked nearby check posts for any suspicious movement of tomatoes during the previous night.

In an effort to prevent similar incidents, farmers in tomato-growing regions in south Karnataka have resorted to sleeping at their farms and implementing round-the-clock surveillance by taking turns in guarding their produce.

Erecting tents on their land, farmers remain vigilant, monitoring any suspicious movements of people or vehicles. The high value of tomatoes, with a single crate fetching prices upto Rs 3,000, has incentivized farmers to take these precautions.

These incidents have further exacerbated the challenges faced by farmers in the state, particularly amidst the sharp increase in tomato prices. Bengaluru has witnessed tomato prices ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 120. Reports suggest that the surge in prices can also be attributed to the sudden rise in temperature during March and April, which led to pest attacks on tomato crops.