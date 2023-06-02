Top surfers in action as 4th edition of Indian Open Surfing begins

Mangaluru: Mangalore’s Sasihithlu beach is buzzing with excitement as it gears up to host the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing. The prestigious surfing competition, organized by the Surfing Federation of India and hosted by the renowned Mantra Surf Club, is all set to welcome 70 talented surfers from various corners of the country. With the competition spanning three action-packed days from June 1st to June 3rd, this year’s event promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, determination, and the beauty of the sport.

What makes this edition even more exhilarating is the participation of the top seven surfers out of the country’s finest ten. These remarkable athletes, including Sathish Sarvanan, Ruban V, Srikanth D, Surya P, Sanjaikumar S, Manikandan Desappan, and Nithishvarun T, will demonstrate their mastery of the waves, setting the bar high for an intense battle for the championship title. The Indian Open of Surfing marks the beginning of the surfing season in India, and its success is further bolstered by the unwavering support of Karnataka Tourism, which has pledged its backing for the fourth consecutive year.

This edition of the Indian Open of Surfing also witnesses the entry of esteemed corporate partners, such as Cycle Pure Agarbathies and Jai Hind Group, who join as principal sponsors for the first time. Their involvement reflects the growing recognition and support for the sport, as more organizations recognize the immense talent and potential it holds.

While the male surfers take centre stage, the competition will also witness fierce battles in the women’s category. Surfing sensations like Shrishti Selvam, Sinchana D Gowda (Mangalore Surf Club), and Sugar Shanti Banarse are all set to showcase their exceptional skills and provide a thrilling contest for the top honors. Additionally, Kishore Kumar, a rising star in the Male Groms category, has already made waves with his extraordinary capabilities in the ocean, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

The Indian Open of Surfing will feature four categories: Male Open, Male Groms (U-16), Female Open, and Female Groms (U-16). With over 70 top surfers from across the country participating, this three-day extravaganza promises to captivate spectators with the raw energy and artistry displayed by these incredible athletes. It is worth noting that the Indian Open of Surfing holds international recognition from the International Surfing Federation, further cementing its status as a premier event on the global surfing calendar.

Ram Mohan Paranjpe, Vice President of the Surfing Federation of India and Partner at Mantra Surf Club, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. He highlighted the significance of the Indian Open of Surfing in fostering both local and international talent, providing a vital platform for surfers to hone their skills and make a mark in the sport. Paranjpe also expressed gratitude to Karnataka Tourism, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, Jai Hind Group, and the other corporate supporters for their valuable contributions, emphasizing how their involvement elevates the morale of everyone associated with the competition.The event has also gained the backing of other esteemed corporate sponsors, including Rohan Corporation, Jain Tubes, Northern Sky, Novigo Solutions, Code Craft, Semnox, and TT Group, further amplifying the growing popularity and recognition of surfing in India. As the Indian Open of Surfing approaches, the anticipation and

excitement continue to build, promising an unforgettable experience for surfers, spectators, and everyone involved.