Tourist flow to Kodagu district amid lockdown raises Covid threat 

Madikeri: The tiny tourism district facing a new threat by outside tourists now. The district administration has imposed lockdown till July 5 next as the number of Covid cases did not come under control. All the homestays, hotel lodges remain closed for tourists.



However, the administration allowed marriages with the participation of 40 persons. But it has come to the notice of authorities that many tourists visiting Coorg on the jolly trip, saying they came to attend a marriage. In district most homestays situated in remote areas of rural areas, it is difficult for authorities to check all the home stays.

On Sunday police raided two hotels in Madikeri and booked case against hotel owners and 15 tourists for violating lockdown norms. The police even recommended to the authorities to cancel the licenses of hotels.

Locals accuse that the Covid 19 is rising in district owing to outsiders. Speaking to The Hans India on Monday Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing president Chammatira Pravin Uthappa said that the authorities did not check outsiders at the inter-state and inter-district check posts. He said outsiders are visiting the district claiming they natives.

He urged the district administration to ban tourism activities for another three months in the district for the safety of people. He said though tourism activity fetches good income for handful of people, it poses great threat. He said the administration should wait for the impact of Covid third wave, then decide about tourism activities. He said it is the need of hour to 'Keep Kodagu as Kodagu' in future also.