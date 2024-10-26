Traffic cop dragged on SUV bonnet for over 100 metres, driver held

Shivamogga: Aroutine traffic inspection turned dangerous on Thursday afternoon in Shivamogga, as a traffic policeman was dragged on the bonnet of an SUV for over 100 meters by a driver attempting to evade inspection.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near Sahyadri College on BH Road when traffic officers signalled a car from Bhadravati to pull over and park the SUV. The SUV came to a halt but the driver refused to park the car for inspection.

That is when a traffic police officer stood in front of the SUV and indicated the driver to park.

A video of the incident surfaced online which shows the traffic policeman ordering the driver to park the SUV by the side of the road. Instead of complying, the driver, identified as Mithun Jagadale, a local cable operator, accelerated, forcing the officer to cling to the bonnet to avoid being run over.

Eyewitnesses reported that the officer held onto the car as it sped from Sahyadri College to Mattur Road before finally coming to a stop.

Fortunately, the officer escaped without severe injuries.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of Jagadale and stated that further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the driver’s actions.