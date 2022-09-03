Traffic cops to get declaration letter from repeat traffic offenders

Bengaluru: Motorists should think twice before parking on the pavement or in a restricted parking area. Because, if you do this mistake repeatedly, you may end up paying a fine of up to lakhs of rupees and serve a jail sentence.

Bengaluru City Traffic Police has decided to issue fines under Section 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to people who disturb people by parking in restricted areas and riding on footpaths. If the mistake is repeated, the police will seize the vehicle and start getting a written declaration letter from the offenders.

If this rule is violated for the first time or for the second time, the police files a case under IPC section 283 and impounds the vehicle. Later, the motorists appear in the court, pay a fine of Rs 200 and get the vehicle released. If the traffic violation is repeated for the 3rd time, the police will get a written a cover letter under Section 107 of the Penal Code (CrPC). This written letter is valid for one year. A fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh can be imposed for repeating the offence. Motorists or footpath encroachers who fail to pay fines can be jailed.

"Violation of rules related to footpath encroachment and parking are taken seriously. We are registering a case under Section 283 of the IPC against the guilty who violated this rule for the 2nd time. Even after that, if the mistake is repeated again, we are writing a cover letter from them. We have already got declaration letter written by 6 people in this way," said DCP West Traffic Division Kuldeep Kumar Jain.

He said, The traders who encroached on the footpath have given a written declaration letter that they will not make the same mistake again in the future. They have agreed to pay fines in the form of property or cash if the clause in the cap is breached. Although cases are being registered against footpath traders, some are returning to the same place and doing business. Others have been noticed encroaching on the footpath and opening shops, and legal action has been taken against them.