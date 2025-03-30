Traffic Diversions on NH-66 Between Mangaluru and Kerala for a Month

Mangaluru:Commuters travelling between Mangaluru and Kerala via National Highway 66 should brace for traffic diversions as the old Netravati Bridge will undergo major repairs from April 1 to April 30, 2025. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has stated that traffic will be diverted to the adjacent bridge (towards Talapady from Mangaluru), which will operate as a two-way traffic system during this period.

A police press release here today stated that the repair work is expected to cause heavy congestion between Pumpwell and Thokkottu, especially during peak hours. Commuters are advised to exercise caution and avoid using the route whenever possible.

To manage the traffic flow, local light vehicles and two-wheelers heading towards Mangaluru from Mudipu, Konaje, and Deralakatte can use the Konaje-Harekala (Bridge)-Adyar route. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Mangaluru to these areas should take the Adyar-Harekala (Bridge) route.

Vehicles from Talapady and Ullal heading towards Bengaluru, Uppinangady, Puttur, and Sullia are advised to turn right at Thokkottu and proceed via Mudipu-Bolyar-Melkar. Those from BC Road towards Talapady and Kerala should take the Melkar-Mudipu-Thokkottu route.

The city traffic police have urged motorists to follow these diversions to ease congestion during the repair period.