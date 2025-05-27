Train service from Bengaluru to Tumakuru considered better than Metro

Bengaluru: A view is gaining ground that it is better to implement a suburban railway project than a Metro project between Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Considering the project cost, high fare, work delay, environmental degradation, experts have suggested that it is better to expand the rail or suburban rail project than the metro.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has already submitted a feasibility report to the government regarding the metro extension project from Madavara in Bengaluru to Tumakuru. A 56.6 km line is being constructed from Madavara to Shira Gate in Tumakuru, and 26 new stations have been identified.

Currently, the metro project cost is estimated to be Rs 540 crore per km. However, the cost of the suburban rail project will be only Rs 105 crore per km. The 57- km stretch with 26 stations requires an estimated cost of Rs 30,780 crore. The construction cost of the 148 km Bangalore Suburban Rail Project is Rs 15,767 crore.

A few months ago, Namma Metro fares were increased by 71 percent. This has become a huge burden on passengers and has made many people give up on Metro travel. Currently, a one-way metro journey of 26 stations costs Rs 80. The journey from Shira Gate in Tumakuru to Majestic metro station covers 43 stations. As per the current estimates, the fare for this journey can be set at around Rs 150. The journey takes approximately one and a half hours. The maximum fare in the train is Rs 25. Currently, you can travel from Majestic to Tumakuru in an hour in the MEMU train for just Rs 20.

Metro projects have not been completed and commercial traffic has started within a decade. The more the work is delayed, the more the project cost will increase. Also, the Metro work will make the traffic between Tumakuru and Bengaluru even more difficult. If a railway project is made, the existing track can be built next to it and the trains can be run.

A six-coach train can accommodate 286 people sitting and 1,340 standing. More than 1,800 people can travel in a suburban train. Currently, our metro is running at a speed of 35 to 40 km per hour. Trains are running at a speed of 80 to 90 km per hour. Also, carrying big luggage is prohibited in the metro. Also, since the train also has toilet facilities, there is no need to pay separately for this.

Many trees have already been felled by the metro project in the city. Environmentalists are worried that the metro expansion will also have an adverse effect on the environment. The Karnataka government’s idea of extending the metro to Tumakuru is foolish.

Instead, the focus should be on completing the pending routes at the earliest and further strengthening the network in Bengaluru. Metro is a solution for intra-city connectivity, not inter-district connectivity, says Tejaswi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South. The extension of the Metro to Tumakuru will not benefit the passengers. Instead, it will be a loss to the government exchequer. Rajkumar Dugar, railway activist and founder of Citizens for Citizens, says that if the railway connectivity is strengthened instead of the Metro, the public can travel at a lower cost.