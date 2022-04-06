Travel operators planning to increase taxi fares

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Travel Operators Association(KSTOA) is planning to increase tax fares, citing the increase in fuel prices.

On Tuesday, in a statement, KSTOA president K Radhakrishna Holla stated that fuel prices increased steeply since February 21 last year. Diesel price rose to Rs 94.10 from Rs 85 in one year, he said and added that toll charge as well as food and other essentials also became dearer.

He also cited insurers plans to hike premium for third party insurance of vehicles as the reason for the proposal to increase tax fares. "Many countries are going through Covid-19 4th wave. These circumstances will force us to think to hike fares."

"Otherwise we will have to suffer a lot of losses. Be prepared for fare hike," he said.