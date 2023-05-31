Triple talaq: Case filed against husband who divorced wife in a minute

Mangaluru: In a significant development highlighting the consequences of the triple talaq ban in India, a brave woman, Shabana, has taken a decisive step to seek justice after her husband, Mohammad Hussain, pronounced triple talaq, abruptly ending their marriage and leaving her and their two children homeless.

Shabana’s determination to fight for her rights led her to file a complaint at the Pandeshwar police station against her husband, who works as a vegetable vendor. The police have taken note of the seriousness of the matter and initiated an investigation into the case.

The incident unfolded when Shabana, who was married to Mohammad Hussain as his second wife, faced not only emotional and physical abuse but also financial extortion. She revealed in her complaint that her husband, in a bid to fulfill his monetary demands, resorted to assaulting her and pressuring her for money. When Shabana refused to meet his unjust demands, Mohammad Hussain resorted to the archaic practice of pronouncing talaq thrice, instantly dissolving their marriage.

Heartbreakingly, Shabana and her two innocent children were forcibly evicted from their home, left vulnerable and homeless. The repercussions of this unjust act not only affected Shabana but also impacted the lives of two children who now face an uncertain future.

What adds to the gravity of this situation is that Mohammad Hussain had previously divorced his first wife by exploiting her financially. This pattern of exploiting vulnerable women speaks to the urgent need for stricter measures and the comprehensive enforcement of the triple talaq ban.

By taking legal action, Shabana has not only stood up for her own rights but also become a symbol of empowerment for countless women who have been victims of this regressive practice. The triple talaq ban, which was implemented to protect the rights and dignity of Muslim women, is a step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all.

The registration of the case by the Pandeshwar police is a crucial step towards addressing this grave injustice. The investigation will delve deeper into the matter, uncovering the truth, and providing Shabana and her children with the support and protection they deserve.This incident serves as a reminder that despite the progress made with the triple talaq ban, there is still work to be done to eradicate such practices completely. It underscores the importance of continued awareness, education, and legal empowerment for women to ensure that they are safeguarded against any form of discrimination

and abuse.