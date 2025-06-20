Tulu cinema on the rise: A busy slate signals a bright future for Coastalwood

Mangaluru: Once regarded as a modest regional film industry, Tulu cinema—often dubbed Coastalwood—is today witnessing a striking surge in both production and popularity. With over five decades of cinematic heritage, the industry is now abuzz with multiple projects simultaneously in the pipeline, prominent names joining the fray, and an optimistic shift in audience expectations.

This year alone has already seen the release of a few films, and by July onward, at least 25 more are expected to queue up for release through 2026. Films like Daskat, Middle Class Family, and Meera have helped reshape the narrative, signalling to audiences that Tulu cinema is no longer confined to traditional storytelling—it’s evolving, innovating, and aiming higher.

From slow burn to sprint

The Tulu film industry, which dates back to 1971 with the release of Enna Tangadi, has released around 147 films so far. While some projects have stalled for various reasons, the pace has picked up dramatically in recent years.

With fresh investments and an influx of new talent, filmmakers are racing against time—and each other—to bring their stories to the screen.

However, this surge comes with its own set of challenges. A high volume of simultaneous productions has led to scheduling conflicts among actors and technicians, with even release dates becoming a matter of negotiation. Many producers are now urging for a minimum three-week gap between releases to avoid cannibalising their already limited market.

Star power arrives

What is most encouraging is that the Coastalwood movement has begun to attract actors from mainstream industries. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has taken up a role in Jai, directed by Roopesh Shetty, while South Indian actor Suman Talwar stars in Nethrakere. Kannada actor Vasishta Simha features in Kajje, and Sandalwood icon Ganesh has joined a Tulu project produced by his wife, Shilpa Ganesh.

This kind of cross-industry collaboration, once unthinkable for a niche language like Tulu, is giving a major boost to visibility and audience engagement.

Upcoming releases

July will see the release of Dharmachavadi, directed by Nitin Rai Kukkavalu. In August, all eyes are on the high-profile Non Veg, directed by K Suraj Shetty and produced by Prakash Pandeshwar. Films such as Pidai by Santosh Mad and Nethrakere by Lanchulaal, starring Swaraj Shetty, are also expected to hit screens soon. Additionally, several films are in various stages of production, including Kattemar, Kailasa, Toss, Gajanan Cricketers, Manemanchavu, 90 ML, God Promise, Ayesabbas, Digil, Birdda Kambala, Life is Jingalala, Pettist, Production No.1 Chapter 1—all of which point toward a robust and evolving creative landscape.

Multiplex challenges and financial hurdles

Despite the content boom, theatrical access remains a key challenge. Tulu films rely heavily on multiplexes, where revenue-sharing terms are skewed unfavourably compared to Kannada or Hindi films. Producers claim that the return on investment remains tight, and unless there is equitable distribution and revenue-sharing, the industry will struggle to become financially sustainable. According to Tulu Film Producers’ Association President R. Dhanaraj, discussions with multiplex owners are currently underway to address revenue-sharing disparities.

The road ahead

With its market still largely restricted to coastal Karnataka, Coastalwood’s growth hinges on expanding its audience beyond linguistic borders. Subtitling, streaming platforms, and cross-industry collaborations could all play crucial roles in this expansion.What remains clear is that Tulu cinema is no longer a fringe player. It’s gaining momentum, bringing diverse narratives to screen, and drawing from a pool of talent that spans the length and breadth of Indian cinema. If nurtured with the right infrastructure and support, Tulu cinema could well emerge as a powerful cultural export from the southern coast of India.