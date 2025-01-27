Tusker found dead Fierce fight with another elephant suspected

Sullia (Dakshina Kannada) : The carcass of a male elephant was discovered in the reserved forest area of Mandekolu village, near Erkalpadi, close to the Kerala-Karnataka border. Forest Officer Praveen Kumar Shetty informed ETV Bharat that the elephant is believed to have succumbed to injuries sustained in a territorial fight.

The incident came to light when local residents spotted the dead elephant and alerted forest officials. Preliminary observations suggest a fierce clash between two male elephants, leading to severe injuries and significant blood loss, which proved fatal for the animal, according to Sullia ACF Praveen Kumar Shetty.

The tusker's body bore evident signs of stab wounds and injuries consistent with a brutal encounter. Forest officials believe the fight took place in another part of the forest, with the injured elephant wandering to the spot where it eventually collapsed and died.

As the clash likely occurred during the night, a post-mortem examination and further investigations are currently underway. Veterinary officers from Sullia have begun preliminary procedures, and as per protocol, the forest department will conduct the cremation of the tusker after completing formalities, Shetty added.