Two arrested for raping woman under pretext of giving a lift

Chikkaballapur: Ina shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly raped by two men on the outskirts of Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapur district. The accused, identified as Sikandar Baba and Janardhanachari, both residents of Chikkaballapur, have been arrested by the police. The survivor is currently receiving care and counseling at a women’s rehabilitation center.

According to the police, the incident took place when the woman had come to Chikkaballapur town in search of work. Later, while she was walking back toward Manchenahalli, one of the accused, Sikandar, approached her and offered to drop her off on his bike. Believing him, the woman got onto the vehicle. However, instead of taking her home, Sikandar allegedly took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

After committing the crime, Sikandar reportedly called his friend Janardhanachari to the spot, and together they allegedly raped the woman again in the same isolated location. The accused also stole the gold earrings the victim was wearing and later sold them.

After the assault, the duo abandoned the traumatized woman near a petrol bunk and fled the scene. Locals noticed her sitting in distress and immediately took her to the women’s police station in Chikkaballapur.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape and robbery. With the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police were able to trace and arrest both accused within a short time. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with locals demanding strict punishment for the culprits and stronger safety measures for women traveling alone.