Two drown in lake

Mysuru: A man died in a bid to save his wife's younger brother who had fallen into a lake in Annoor Hosalli village in HD Kote taluk on Monday evening. The deceased are identified as Ningaraju (35) and Prasanna (25).

According to the police, followed by a fight with his father, one Prasanna had attempted to end his life by jumping into lake. In a bid to save Prasanna, his brother-in-law Ningaraju had jumped into lake. And both have drowned in water. Tahsildar R Manjunath and HD Kote Police Inspector Puttaswamy have visited the spot.

The bodies which were shifted to KR Hospital mortuary in Mysuru, were handed over to family members on Tuesday after autopsy. HD Kote police have registered a case.