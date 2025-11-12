Two held for cheating Jeweller in Bengaluru

Halasurugate Police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a city-based jeweller by taking gold ornaments on the pretext of selling them and failing to return either the ornaments or the money. The police have recovered a 1.3 kg gold bar valued at approximately RS 1.60 crore from the accused.

According to the police, a jeweller from Nagarathpet lodged a complaint on September 8, 2025, stating that the two accused, who were known to him, had collected gold ornaments from his jewellery shop between July 28 and September 4, 2025. They had reportedly claimed that they would sell the ornaments, but neither returned the jewellery nor paid the sale proceeds.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Halasurugate Police Station. During the investigation, the police worked on several leads and eventually apprehended the suspects near their residence at Nehru Nagar, Seshadripuram, on October 28, 2025. During interrogation, the suspects are said to have confessed to the crime.

The accused were produced before a court on October 29 and were remanded to 10 days of police custody for further interrogation. During questioning, the two revealed that they had melted the gold ornaments and converted them into a single gold bar, which they had hidden at their residence. Acting on this information, the police searched their house on November 5, 2025, and seized the 1.3 kg gold bar. The recovered gold has since been valued at around RS 1.60 crore. On November 6, the accused were again produced before the court and were remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay M. Hakke, IPS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Halasurugate Sub-Division) Shivananda Chalavadi. Police Inspector Ashwathanarayanswamy B.N. and his team at Halasurugate Police Station led the investigation.

Police said the case highlights the importance of vigilance in business transactions, particularly in the jewellery trade where high-value items are frequently handled.