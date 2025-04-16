Two key roads in State to be upgraded under Rs 6-cr CRIF project

Sullia: In a boost to rural infrastructure and connectivity in southern Karnataka, two major roads in the Sullia Assembly segment of Dakshina Kannada district will soon be upgraded under the Central Government’s Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) at an estimated cost of Rs6 crore.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the 6.2-km Nintikallu–Bellare road project, pegged at Rs3.72 crore. He also launched the upgradation of the 3.8-km Sullia–Paichar–Bellare road, to be developed at Rs2.28 crore.

Nintikallu, located near the Puttur–Sullia border, serves as a vital link between local and regional routes. Once completed, the improved road network is expected to enhance access to key destinations including Puttur, Subrahmanya, Madikeri and Mangaluru.

Local MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, elected panchayat heads, and BJP functionaries attended the event, which marks the beginning of what officials describe as a strategic step toward improving last-mile connectivity in the region.